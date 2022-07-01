Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 14,864 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,864 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 100,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Bank of America by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,900,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,996,000 after acquiring an additional 375,375 shares during the period. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.66.

NYSE BAC opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $250.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

