Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 43,510 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,510 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tronox by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,935,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,514 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 399.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,191,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,634,000 after buying an additional 952,988 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Tronox by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,205,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,973,000 after buying an additional 756,737 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,168,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,111,000 after acquiring an additional 694,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,955,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,844,000 after acquiring an additional 637,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

NYSE:TROX opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.12.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,564.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,895.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $219,070 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TROX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Tronox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.