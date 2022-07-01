Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 561 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $82.34 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.81.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

About PACCAR (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.