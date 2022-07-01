Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 681 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

NYSE DD opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.18. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

