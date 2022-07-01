Jackson Square Capital LLC Takes $319,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $475.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.29, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $463.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.07.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,088.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,332. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

