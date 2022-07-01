Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $21.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Janus Henderson Group traded as low as $22.69 and last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 5712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JHG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

