Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.14.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $156.01 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $186.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neena M. Patil sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total value of $45,560.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,029,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $158,918.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,687.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,075 shares of company stock worth $7,415,201. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $42,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.