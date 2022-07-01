Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target to $68.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

TRNO has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Terreno Realty from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.50.

TRNO stock opened at $55.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 4.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 108.80%.

In other Terreno Realty news, CEO W Blake Baird bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,656,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 32,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $6,116,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 412.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

