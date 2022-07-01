Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Polaris Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Polaris in a report issued on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen forecasts that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $10.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.57 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

PII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

PII stock opened at $99.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Polaris has a one year low of $94.24 and a one year high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.67.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Polaris during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

