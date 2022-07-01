Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Terex Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Terex in a research report issued on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.50. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.13 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. Terex has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $53.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Terex’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

