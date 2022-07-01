JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JOAN. Guggenheim cut JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Get JOANN alerts:

Shares of JOAN opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. JOANN has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $315.17 million, a PE ratio of 70.46 and a beta of 1.22.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). JOANN had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JOANN will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,718,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 927,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 404,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 351,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 248,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.