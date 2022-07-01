Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives $2,404.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLYGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,404.00.

JMPLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($23.00) to GBX 1,800 ($22.08) in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

JMPLY opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $52.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $1.3646 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.57.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

