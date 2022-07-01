Jonathan Green Sells 131,558 Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Stock

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Green sold 131,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $21,049.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Jonathan Green sold 238,980 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total transaction of $35,847.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Jonathan Green sold 131,558 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total transaction of $22,364.86.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jonathan Green sold 131,558 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $21,049.28.

On Monday, June 6th, Jonathan Green sold 101,687 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total transaction of $17,286.79.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Jonathan Green sold 170,889 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $30,760.02.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jonathan Green sold 255,891 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $48,619.29.

On Friday, May 27th, Jonathan Green sold 130,009 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $26,001.80.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jonathan Green sold 47,888 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $9,577.60.

On Friday, May 20th, Jonathan Green sold 24,837 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $5,215.77.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Jonathan Green sold 8,828 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $1,942.16.

NASDAQ WTRH opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.99. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Waitr ( NASDAQ:WTRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.04 million for the quarter. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 47.34%.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Waitr from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTRH. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Waitr by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Waitr by 65.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Waitr by 170.3% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 147,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 92,950 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in Waitr by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Waitr by 1,639.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 224,960 shares during the period. 13.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr, Bite Squad, and Delivery Dudes mobile applications provide delivery, carryout, dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 26,000 restaurants on the platforms.

