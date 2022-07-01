Jonathan Green Sells 238,980 Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Stock

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Green sold 238,980 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total transaction of $35,847.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Jonathan Green sold 131,558 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $21,049.28.

On Friday, June 24th, Jonathan Green sold 131,558 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total transaction of $22,364.86.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jonathan Green sold 131,558 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $21,049.28.

On Monday, June 6th, Jonathan Green sold 101,687 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total transaction of $17,286.79.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Jonathan Green sold 170,889 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $30,760.02.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jonathan Green sold 255,891 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $48,619.29.

On Friday, May 27th, Jonathan Green sold 130,009 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $26,001.80.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jonathan Green sold 47,888 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $9,577.60.

On Friday, May 20th, Jonathan Green sold 24,837 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $5,215.77.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Jonathan Green sold 8,828 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $1,942.16.

NASDAQ:WTRH opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Waitr ( NASDAQ:WTRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.04 million during the quarter. Waitr had a negative net margin of 47.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Waitr by 1,401.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,120,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313,365 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waitr by 1,466.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 372,981 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 147,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 92,950 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Waitr from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr, Bite Squad, and Delivery Dudes mobile applications provide delivery, carryout, dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 26,000 restaurants on the platforms.

