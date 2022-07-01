Joseph Stilwell Acquires 436 Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell bought 436 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $15,696.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,540. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SFBC stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.75. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $47.26.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 168,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 23,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

