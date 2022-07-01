JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Price Target to €64.00

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €57.00 ($60.64) to €64.00 ($68.09) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ELMUF. DNB Markets cut shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Elisa Oyj from €19.40 ($20.64) to €18.60 ($19.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Elisa Oyj from €53.00 ($56.38) to €52.00 ($55.32) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.87.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELMUF opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.24. Elisa Oyj has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $56.45.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

