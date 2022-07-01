JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $29.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.85% from the company’s previous close.

CRTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Criteo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

CRTO stock opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. Criteo has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.58.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.80 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 24.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 17.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $771,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 36,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

