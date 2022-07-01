JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) to Neutral

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Telekom Austria from €8.00 ($8.51) to €7.30 ($7.77) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Telekom Austria alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAGY opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.28. Telekom Austria has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, such as text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telekom Austria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekom Austria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.