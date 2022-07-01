JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target to $6.00

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 181.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NRDY. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nerdy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

NRDY stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. Nerdy has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $338.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. On average, analysts predict that Nerdy will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 300,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $843,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,379,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,967.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,920 shares in the company, valued at $937,291.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,095,965 shares of company stock worth $3,229,291. Corporate insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nerdy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after buying an additional 76,776 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Nerdy by 49.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,297,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after buying an additional 760,917 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its stake in Nerdy by 50.1% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,613,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 538,784 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nerdy by 5.0% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 427,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 20,535 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nerdy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

