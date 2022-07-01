JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given a $200.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock opened at $112.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $110.93 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.