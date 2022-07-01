JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Cut to $158.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JPM. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock opened at $112.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $330.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $110.93 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,353,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.