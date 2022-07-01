JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.8% of Peterson Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 20,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $112.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $330.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.93 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

