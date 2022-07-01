JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on UU. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.50) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.23) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

UU opened at GBX 1,020 ($12.51) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.02. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 922 ($11.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.56). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,081.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,081.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.50. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -518.07%.

In related news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 53,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($12.85), for a total value of £561,809.73 ($689,252.52).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

