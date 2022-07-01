JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Target Price to $18.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.15% from the stock’s current price.

CHGG has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

CHGG opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $90.50.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $202.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Chegg by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 22,769 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

