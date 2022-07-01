Julia Wilson Sells 26,080 Shares of 3i Group plc (LON:III) Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) insider Julia Wilson sold 26,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,128 ($13.84), for a total transaction of £294,182.40 ($360,915.72).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 3i Group alerts:

On Wednesday, June 29th, Julia Wilson sold 14,430 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,106 ($13.57), for a total transaction of £159,595.80 ($195,799.04).

On Thursday, May 26th, Julia Wilson sold 25,096 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,252 ($15.36), for a total value of £314,201.92 ($385,476.53).

On Friday, April 29th, Julia Wilson acquired 11 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,296 ($15.90) per share, with a total value of £142.56 ($174.90).

LON:III opened at GBX 1,108.50 ($13.60) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,220.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,310.59. 3i Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,042 ($12.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,507.50 ($18.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.79 billion and a PE ratio of 2.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 27.25 ($0.33) per share. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $19.25. 3i Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on III shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($22.57) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, May 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,444 ($17.72) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.66) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 3i Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,221.33 ($14.98).

3i Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.