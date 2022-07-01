Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Earns “Sell” Rating from Citigroup

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 135 ($1.66) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 225 ($2.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 222 ($2.72).

Shares of JUP opened at GBX 142.90 ($1.75) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £790.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of GBX 139 ($1.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 300 ($3.68). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 169.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 205.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

In related news, insider Andrew Formica purchased 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £1,801.80 ($2,210.53).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

