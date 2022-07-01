Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JFHHF. UBS Group cut their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 225 ($2.76) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Jupiter Fund Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.25.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.