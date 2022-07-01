Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Given New GBX 3,900 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 5,000 ($61.34) to GBX 3,900 ($47.85) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JTKWY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of JTKWY opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

