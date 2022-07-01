Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

JTKWY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of JTKWY opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

