KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.75

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.75 and last traded at $37.06, with a volume of 1275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KB. StockNews.com lowered KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.76.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,344,000 after acquiring an additional 278,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 252,502 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 613,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,306,000 after acquiring an additional 217,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,970,000 after purchasing an additional 178,761 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,463,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

