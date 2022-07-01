Keith Skinner Purchases 4,000 Shares of InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC) Stock

InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC – Get Rating) insider Keith Skinner bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$10.63 ($7.38) per share, with a total value of A$42,520.00 ($29,527.78).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
About InvoCare (Get Rating)
