Kerry Harmanis Purchases 1,065,312 Shares of Talisman Mining Limited (ASX:TLM) Stock

Talisman Mining Limited (ASX:TLM – Get Rating) insider Kerry Harmanis bought 1,065,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$170,449.92 ($118,368.00).

The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Talisman Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talisman Mining Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company explores for base metals and other minerals, including copper, gold, and nickel. It holds interests in the Lachlan copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 4,000 square kilometers; and Lucknow Gold project in New South Wales.

