KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $9.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.72. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.17 per share.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

MAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.62.

MAA opened at $174.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $158.85 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 84.30%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.