KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.49.

NYSE:KEY opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,364 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,188,000 after purchasing an additional 662,049 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

