Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KRC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $49.17 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.81.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.19%.

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after buying an additional 75,015 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $601,929,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,678,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,389,000 after buying an additional 189,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after buying an additional 811,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 112.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,975,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,246,000 after buying an additional 2,637,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

