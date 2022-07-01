Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

NYSE KMB opened at $135.15 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

