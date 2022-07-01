Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Price Target Cut to €70.00

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($117.02) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

KGSPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €120.00 ($127.66) to €75.00 ($79.79) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €93.00 ($98.94) to €95.00 ($101.06) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €80.00 ($85.11) to €70.00 ($74.47) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €102.00 ($108.51) to €103.00 ($109.57) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingspan Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.48. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

