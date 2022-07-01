KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Cut to $410.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $430.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KLAC. UBS Group lowered their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.50.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $319.08 on Wednesday. KLA has a 12-month low of $287.44 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.25.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,961,914,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,245,843,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in KLA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,238,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in KLA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,716,557,000 after purchasing an additional 113,477 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,897,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

