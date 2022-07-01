KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Lowered to $345.00 at UBS Group

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $360.00 to $345.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $431.50.

KLAC stock opened at $319.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. KLA has a twelve month low of $287.44 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.03 and a 200-day moving average of $361.25.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in KLA by 53,951.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,104,000 after purchasing an additional 583,219 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,793,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in KLA by 128.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,296,000 after purchasing an additional 517,870 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

