KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 831 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.3% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $513.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.36. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $481.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.