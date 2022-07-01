Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Koninklijke KPN in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Koninklijke KPN’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

KKPNF opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

