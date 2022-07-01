Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 53 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $246.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.18. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $231.46 and a one year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

