Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS stock opened at $69.93 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $85.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.31 and its 200 day moving average is $76.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

