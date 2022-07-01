Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.
Shares of IVE stock opened at $137.46 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.18 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.08.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
