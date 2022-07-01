Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 466 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $181.69 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $266.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.49 and its 200 day moving average is $220.46.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.