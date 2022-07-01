Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $101.68 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

