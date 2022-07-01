Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 9,697.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,038,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

XLG stock opened at $286.57 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $275.57 and a 1 year high of $374.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.50.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.