Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,696 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

BOND opened at $95.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.04. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.07 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27.

