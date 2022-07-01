Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000.

NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $103.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.71 and a 200 day moving average of $132.82. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $99.90 and a 1-year high of $177.14.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

