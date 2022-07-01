Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.08 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.23, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.54. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,684,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,683,362. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

